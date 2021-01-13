Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia agrees with Brazil to supply 10 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in Q1

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:04 IST
Russia agrees with Brazil to supply 10 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in Q1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica have agreed on supplies of 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, vaccine developers said on Wednesday.

The RDIF and Uniao Quimica will apply for an emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in Brazil this week, said the developers of the vaccine, which is backed by the RDIF. First deliveries will begin in January, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN reports major progress towards eradicating sheep and goat plague

Outbreaks of Peste des petits ruminants PPR, also known as sheep and goat plague, have fallen by two-thirds in recent years thanks to vaccination campaigns carried out in more than 50 countries, the agency reported. News Eradication of Pe...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher on Intel boost

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq rose in choppy trading on Wednesday as Intel shares jumped thanks to a change in management while broader sentiment was muted after a recent run to record highs. Intel said it would replace Chief Executive Officer ...

FinMin to set up national, regional centres for faceless penalty proceedings

The finance ministry has notified the Faceless Penalty Scheme under which national and regional centres will be set up to facilitate the conduct of faceless penalty proceedings in income tax cases.The penalty under this Scheme shall be impo...

Infosys delivers highest Q3 sequential growth of 5.3 pc in 8 years in constant currency

Infosys NSE, BSE, NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered its highest Q3 sequential growth of 5.3 per cent in eight years in constant currency. On a year-on-year basis, revenues grew by 6.6 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021