Karnataka logs 746 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths

PTI | Bengalur | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Wednesdayreported 746 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, takingthe infection count to 9,29,552 and toll to 12,152.

The number of patients infected with the UK strain ofthe coronavirus increased to 13 with two more cases detected,the health department said.

It said 46 UK returnees and 26 of their primarycontacts have tested positive for COVID-19 till date.

There were as many as 1,13,515 tests done onWednesday including 1,06,592 using the RT-PCR and othermethods taking the total tests done so far to 1.56 crore, thedepartment added.

The total caseload comprises 9,08,494 dischargesincluding 765 today, while active cases stood at 8,887including 193 patients in the ICU.

Bengaluru urban district reported 426 new cases andtwo deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,93,673infections, 4,352 deaths, 3,83,642 discharges, including 385on Wednesday, and 5,678 active cases.

A Health department bulletin said 39 infections werereported in Chikkaballapura, 31 in Mysuru, 24 each inChitradurga and Davangere, 20 in Dakshina Kannada, 18 each inHassan, Belagavi and Bengaluru Rural district, 17 in Ballari,16 in Kalaburagi and 15 in Shivamogga.

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote,Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Gadag and Kodagu.

Haveri and Koppal reported zero infections and zerofatalities.

Uttara Kannada reported one death.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

