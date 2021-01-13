Left Menu
Development News Edition

As coronavirus stalks Brazil's Amazon, many die untreated at home

Shirlene Morais Costa died at her home in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus on Monday, likely the latest victim of a devastating new wave of COVID-19 that has returned to this isolated city deep in the Amazon rainforest. The 53-year-old went to hospital with a cough and a fever, both symptoms of the coronavirus, but was sent home, according to her stepfather, Esteliano Lopes Filho, 74.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:24 IST
As coronavirus stalks Brazil's Amazon, many die untreated at home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shirlene Morais Costa died at her home in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus on Monday, likely the latest victim of a devastating new wave of COVID-19 that has returned to this isolated city deep in the Amazon rainforest.

The 53-year-old went to hospital with a cough and a fever, both symptoms of the coronavirus, but was sent home, according to her stepfather, Esteliano Lopes Filho, 74. "Her death was swift... We called the ambulance, but it only arrived after she was dead," he said. "We're seeing death after death... It really is a terrible calamity."

Brazil is home to the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the United States, and Manaus was one of the first Brazilian cities to creak under a spiraling death and caseload from the first wave of the pandemic last year. So many were infected that some scientists thought the city of 2 million people might have been approaching herd immunity. But that projection has proved well wide of the mark.

The state of Amazonas, where nearly 6,000 people have died from COVID-19, is now suffering a devastating second wave that is pushing emergency services to breaking point. Many people, like Morais Costa, are dying at home. Beds for COVID-19 patients in the state reached an occupancy rate of over 98% this week, according to data from the Amazonas state health department. Occupancy in temporary facilities that provide assistance to critical patients for later referral to other points of the health network was at 131%.

There are currently 1,391 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, in addition to a further 603 people hospitalized with suspected cases, the data shows. Last week, refrigerated containers were placed outside the main hospitals in Manaus for the first time since the pandemic's April peak. The containers are used to store bodies as the city's healthcare and burial services again become overwhelmed.

(Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,04,95,147, active cases at 2,14,507

The overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,52...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 357 fresh cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate 0.50 pc

Delhi recorded 357 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 6.31 lakh, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.50 per cent.This is also the tenth time the daily incidences count stood below the 500-...

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits t...

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021