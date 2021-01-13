Left Menu
29.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 10.3 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 10,278,462 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 29,380,125 doses. A total of 4,556,575 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 1,084,177 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:59 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 10,278,462 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 29,380,125 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 12, the agency had administered 9,327,138 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 27,696,150 doses. A total of 4,556,575 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 1,084,177 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

