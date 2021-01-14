J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should hopefully show over 80% effectiveness - Slaoui

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should hopefully show over 80% effectiveness - SlaouiReuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:23 IST
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate should hopefully show high effectiveness of 80% to 85%, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui said on Wednesday. "My expectation is high efficacy," Slaoui said at a J.P.Morgan healthcare conference, noting that he hoped anything at 80% or above would receive emergency use authorization in the U.S.
The vaccine, not yet authorized for emergency use in the United States, is in late-stage trials as a single dose vaccine, in contrast to rival two-shot vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. Operation Warp Speed is the U.S. government's program to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Slaoui
- U.S.
- Moderna Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
ALSO READ
Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States
Emergency use approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April: Slaoui
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
UK judge rules WikiLeaks' Assange should not be extradited to United States
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States