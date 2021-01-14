French new COVID-19 cases lower than a week ago

France reported 23,852 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, more than the 19,752 on Tuesday but down from 25,379 a week ago.

Health ministry data also showed that 229 people had died from the virus in hospitals, from 355 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care rose by double-digit numbers for the fourth consecutive day.

