China reports 138 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 115 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 13, up from 115 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 124 of the new cases were local infections, 81 of which were reported in Hebei province surrounding Beijing and 43 in northeastern Heilongjiang province. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 78 from 38 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 87,844, while the death toll rose by one to 4,635.

