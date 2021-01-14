Left Menu
Delhi reports 357 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

The national capital on Wednesday reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the Delhi health department informed.

Updated: 14-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital on Wednesday reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, the Delhi health department informed. As many as 70,745 tests were conducted yesterday. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 6,31,249, including 2,991 active cases and 6,17,540 recoveries, and 10,718 deaths.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that a total of 36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals will have a vaccination site each.

In the first phase, healthcare workers will be vaccinated followed by frontline workers and teachers have also been included in the category, Jain said. The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the overall caseload in the country reached 1,04,95,147 including 2,14,507 active cases on Wednesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,29,111 while the death toll has gone up to 1,51,529. (ANI)

