Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,164 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,164 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:13 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,164 to 1,978,590, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 1,244 to 43,881, the tally showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
