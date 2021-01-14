Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov shows high antibody levels at Russian trial -Ifax

Russian pharmaceutical company Petrovax on Thursday said 92.5% of Russian volunteers in trials of the Chinese Ad5-Ncov vaccine against COVID-19 had shown high levels of antibodies, the Interfax news agency reported.

Ad5-nCoV is a candidate vaccine co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)