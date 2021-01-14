Left Menu
20-month-old toddler becomes youngest cadaver donor, saves five lives

In an act of kindness, a 20-month-old toddler has become the youngest cadaver donor by saving five lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:34 IST
Dhanishtha, 20-month-old toddler who saved five lives (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A couple from Rohini in Delhi rushed their 20-month-old child 'Dhanishtha' to Sri Gangaram Hospital, Delhi after she accidentally fell from the first-floor balcony of her home while playing on the evening of January 8. She was declared brain dead on January 11. While speaking with ANI, the aggrieved father, Ashish Kumar said, "The doctor told us that Dhanishtha's (daughter) condition is irreversible as her brain was dead. While her treatment was going on, we met other parents who were extremely worried about organs that were needed to cure their children. As her brain was declared dead, we asked the doctors if our daughter's organs can be donated to save lives. The doctor said 'Yes, definitely you can do that'."

"We together decided to go for this noble cause to save other children rather than burying/cremating her body. At least, we will have this consolation that she is still living in them," Kumar added. According to the Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr DS Rana, "This noble act of the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On average, nearly 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs."

As all other organs of Dhanishtha were working in excellent condition, her heart, liver, both kidneys and both corneas were retrieved at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and they were used in five patients. Kidneys were given to an adult, while her heart and liver were donated to two children whereas cornea is in store.

Co-Chairman and Chief Liver Transplant Surgeon of Sri Gangaram Hospital Dr Manish N Mehta told ANI, "The number of transplant and cadaver availability is very less. Only 20 per cent to 30 per cent are Cadaver donors. From a larger perspective, some 20,000 patients are waiting for a liver transplant." Mehta further stated that the divide between North and South India is also pretty huge. If calculated in terms per million population, the cadaver donation in the South is one per million population whereas in the North it is 0.01.

