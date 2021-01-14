Pondy adds 43 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 38,567

Puducherry posted 43 newcoronavirus cases on Thursday taking the total number of thoseinfected by the virus to 38,567, while the toll surged to 640with one more death.

The Director of the Health and Family Welfare S MohanKumar said the deceased, an 84 year old woman died in JIPMERand had hypertension, septic shock and ARDS.

The 43 new cases were identified at the end ofexamination of 2,992 samples. While Puducherryreported 21,Karaikal4, Yanam 6 and Mahe 12.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and97.57 percent respectively.

The Director said as many as 5.27 lakh samples wereexamined so far and it was found that 4.84 lakh samples werenegative.

There were 298 active cases while the number of patientsrecovered and discharged so far was 37,629.

