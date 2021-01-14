Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy adds 43 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 38,567

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:37 IST
Pondy adds 43 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 38,567

Puducherry posted 43 newcoronavirus cases on Thursday taking the total number of thoseinfected by the virus to 38,567, while the toll surged to 640with one more death.

The Director of the Health and Family Welfare S MohanKumar said the deceased, an 84 year old woman died in JIPMERand had hypertension, septic shock and ARDS.

The 43 new cases were identified at the end ofexamination of 2,992 samples. While Puducherryreported 21,Karaikal4, Yanam 6 and Mahe 12.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and97.57 percent respectively.

The Director said as many as 5.27 lakh samples wereexamined so far and it was found that 4.84 lakh samples werenegative.

There were 298 active cases while the number of patientsrecovered and discharged so far was 37,629.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Gujarat cadre IAS officer joins BJP after taking VRS

Gujarat cadre IAS officer A K Sharma, who recently took voluntary retirement from the service, joined the BJP here on Thursday, a party spokesperson said.A K Sharma, a 1988 batch officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh, is considered clo...

NCDEX to re-launch steel futures contract on Jan 18

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange NCDEX on Thursday said it will re-launch the steel futures contract on January 18.Initially, contracts will be available for the months expiring in February 2021, March 2021 and April 2021, NC...

Nagpur division receives 1.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtras Nagpur divisionreceived its first consignment of 1.14 lakh doses ofCovishield vaccine in the early hours of Thursday, an officialsaid.The vaccines will be administered in 34 centres inNagpur division, which includes Bhandara, C...

Power Finance Corp opens Rs 5,000 crore NCDs on Jan 15

State-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC will open its Rs 5,000 crore public issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures NCDs on January 15, the Ministry of Power said on Thursday. The base issue size is Rs 500 crore with an op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021