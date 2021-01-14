UP sets up 311 centres across 75 districts for coronavirus vaccination

Uttar Pradesh has received about 10.75 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination at 311 centres across 75 districts on January 16.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, ''Vaccination will be held at 311 places in all the 75 districts of the state on January 16. The drive will start at 9 am and will continue till 5 pm.'' The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of vaccine and it has been sent to all districts.

''In districts, where it has not reached the delivery will be ensured by this evening,'' he said, adding that all protocols will be followed while administering the vaccine.

Training of those who will administer the vaccine has been completed and cold chain arrangements made, he said.

Prasad said people will get vaccinated as and when their turn comes as per the sequence decided.

Healthcare and other frontline workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 first.

He appealed to people to remain alert and continue to take precautions against the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)