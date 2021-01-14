Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:52 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

5:15 p.m.

Pakistan reports 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 511,92.14: 54 p.m.

13 WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins; 2 barred after testing positive.

4:51 p.m.

COVID-19 lockdown impact on urban air quality smaller than believed: Study.

4:10 p.m.

506 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 5,95,142, death toll 8,543.

4:03 p.m.

Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say.

3:47 p.m.

All set for COVID vaccination roll-out; jabs four times a week: Delhi CM.

2:27 p.m.

Singapore reports 38 new coronavirus cases; govt presses on with vaccination drive.

1:10 p.m.

Odisha reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

12:48 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days, says CM.

12:40 p.m.

India records less than 20,000 new COVID cases daily since last 7 days: Health ministry.

10:13 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,17,240.

10:03 a.m.

Single day rise of 16,946 new COVID-19 cases, 198 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,12,093, death toll to 1,51,727: Government.

9:55 a.m.

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe origins of COVID-19 pandemic.

9:37 a.m.

Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tallyto 4,310, an official said. 9:35 a.m.

About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on first day of COVID-19 inoculation drive starting from January 16.

9:16 a.m.

Three new COVID-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally at 4,969.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P futures perk up with eye on Biden's stimulus plan

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Bidens proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover.The number of Americans filing for u...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.515 p.m.Pakistan reports 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the co...

N.Korea stages military parade after rare party congress - Yonhap

North Korea appeared to have stage a military parade on Thursday - an event that would be closely watched by international observers for signs of new military technology - after wrapping up a rare ruling party congress, Yonhap news agency r...

Domestic passenger numbers growing towards pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels. He said in a tweet that 2,238 flights carried 2,35,564 passengers on Wednesday.The minister said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021