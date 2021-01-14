Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:52 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.
5:15 p.m.
Pakistan reports 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 511,92.14: 54 p.m.
13 WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins; 2 barred after testing positive.
4:51 p.m.
COVID-19 lockdown impact on urban air quality smaller than believed: Study.
4:10 p.m.
506 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 5,95,142, death toll 8,543.
4:03 p.m.
Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say.
3:47 p.m.
All set for COVID vaccination roll-out; jabs four times a week: Delhi CM.
2:27 p.m.
Singapore reports 38 new coronavirus cases; govt presses on with vaccination drive.
1:10 p.m.
Odisha reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.
12:48 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days, says CM.
12:40 p.m.
India records less than 20,000 new COVID cases daily since last 7 days: Health ministry.
10:13 a.m.
Jharkhand reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,17,240.
10:03 a.m.
Single day rise of 16,946 new COVID-19 cases, 198 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,12,093, death toll to 1,51,727: Government.
9:55 a.m.
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe origins of COVID-19 pandemic.
9:37 a.m.
Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tallyto 4,310, an official said. 9:35 a.m.
About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on first day of COVID-19 inoculation drive starting from January 16.
9:16 a.m.
Three new COVID-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally at 4,969.
