Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

5:15 p.m.

Pakistan reports 3,097 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in about a month, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 511,92.14: 54 p.m.

13 WHO scientists arrive in Wuhan to probe COVID-19 origins; 2 barred after testing positive.

4:51 p.m.

COVID-19 lockdown impact on urban air quality smaller than believed: Study.

4:10 p.m.

506 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 5,95,142, death toll 8,543.

4:03 p.m.

Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say.

3:47 p.m.

All set for COVID vaccination roll-out; jabs four times a week: Delhi CM.

2:27 p.m.

Singapore reports 38 new coronavirus cases; govt presses on with vaccination drive.

1:10 p.m.

Odisha reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

12:48 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccination: Over 8000 health workers to be vaccinated in Delhi on scheduled days, says CM.

12:40 p.m.

India records less than 20,000 new COVID cases daily since last 7 days: Health ministry.

10:13 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,17,240.

10:03 a.m.

Single day rise of 16,946 new COVID-19 cases, 198 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,05,12,093, death toll to 1,51,727: Government.

9:55 a.m.

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe origins of COVID-19 pandemic.

9:37 a.m.

Mizoram reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tallyto 4,310, an official said. 9:35 a.m.

About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on first day of COVID-19 inoculation drive starting from January 16.

9:16 a.m.

Three new COVID-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally at 4,969.

