German vaccine institute praises efficacy of Astra-Oxford vaccine

The head of Germany's vaccine regulator on Thursday described the success rate of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as excellent, after some Australian scientists voiced scepticism about the compound's efficacy.

Speaking during an online press briefing, the president of Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, said there had been some debate over the best usage pattern for the compound.

"Still, the efficacy remains outstanding and excellent," he said, citing data.

