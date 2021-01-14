Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:03 IST
Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.
Ferrari said the 23-year-old had mild symptoms and had notified the team immediately, as well as informing everyone he had recently been in contact with.
