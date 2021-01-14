Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more UK returnees test positive for new strain of virus

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:30 IST
3 more UK returnees test positive for new strain of virus

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI): With three more UKreturnees to Kerala testing positive for the new variant ofCOVID-19, nine persons have so far been infected with thestrain inthe state, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said.

The three are men - two from Kannur andone from Pathanamthitta districts, the Minister said inapress release on Thursday.

The state reported 5,490 COVID-19 cases while 4,337 havebeen cured of the infection, taking the total caseload to8,31,259 and recoveries to7,61,154.

The activecases touched 66,503.

In the last 24 hours, 67,712 samples have been testedand the test positivity rate has touched 8.11 per cent.

So far, 86,88,585 samples have been sent for testing.

Among the districts, Malappuram recorded 712 cases,Ernakulam 659, Kozhikode 582 and Pathanamthitta 579.

The toll has climbed to 3392 with 19 more deaths beingadded to the tally.

Of the positive cases, 52 are health workers, 92 hadcome from outside the state and 4,911 were infected throughcontact.

At least 2,01,293 people are under observation in variousdistricts, including 10,904 in hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court rules two murderers with COVID-19 can be executed in Trump's final week

A U.S. appeals court ordered that the last two scheduled federal executions under President Donald Trumps outgoing administration could proceed on Thursday and Friday, overturning a stay from a lower court delaying them until March to allow...

Some vaccinated Russians offered laxer COVID-19 curbs, life without masks

Some Russian regions are proposing to relax COVID-19 restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing and other incentives for Russians who receive the homegrown vaccine.Russia, which has the worlds fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases, began...

Govt notifies modified scheme on ethanol production

The government on Thursday notified a modified scheme to provide financial assistance to distilleries producing first-generation ethanol from feedstocks, including cereals.The assistance will be given for capacity expansion, setting up of n...

No jab, no job? UK plumbing firm exploring vaccine rules for staff

A firm of London plumbers is looking at changing its employment contracts to include a requirement for workers to have a COVID-19 vaccine, its founder said on Thursday, though he added that no one would get fired for refusing to have the sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021