3 more UK returnees test positive for new strain of virus

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI): With three more UKreturnees to Kerala testing positive for the new variant ofCOVID-19, nine persons have so far been infected with thestrain inthe state, Health Minister K K Shailaja has said.

The three are men - two from Kannur andone from Pathanamthitta districts, the Minister said inapress release on Thursday.

The state reported 5,490 COVID-19 cases while 4,337 havebeen cured of the infection, taking the total caseload to8,31,259 and recoveries to7,61,154.

The activecases touched 66,503.

In the last 24 hours, 67,712 samples have been testedand the test positivity rate has touched 8.11 per cent.

So far, 86,88,585 samples have been sent for testing.

Among the districts, Malappuram recorded 712 cases,Ernakulam 659, Kozhikode 582 and Pathanamthitta 579.

The toll has climbed to 3392 with 19 more deaths beingadded to the tally.

Of the positive cases, 52 are health workers, 92 hadcome from outside the state and 4,911 were infected throughcontact.

At least 2,01,293 people are under observation in variousdistricts, including 10,904 in hospitals.

