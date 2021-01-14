Left Menu
South Africa: "We have to do it quick," says John Nkengasong on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

14-01-2021
With the announcement of securing 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the African Union, the governments of the continent must take come ahead with preparedness for vaccine distribution, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), according to a report by ENCA.

Reportedly stating in a conference, John Nkengasong, the director of the continent's watchdog, Africa CDC, "we cannot wait. This is not a polio or measles vaccination. We have to do it quick. Our economies are down, our people are dying".

"There's absolutely no reason for accelerated preparations not to occur," Nkengasong added.

The announcement that was signed by the African Union earlier on Wednesday is to benefit those countries that are not able to finance their immunization campaigns on their own.

Africa has reportedly crossed more than 3 million COVID-19 cases, as per CDC.

On the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines, Nkengasong stated that the members of the states need to act swiftly to proper storage of the vaccines and to train health workers, and to maintain proper records of those who have taken the jab and those who have not. The government would reportedly be able to start ordering COVID-19 vaccines by an AU platform, he added.

