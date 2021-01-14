Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:00 IST
Noida: 12 new COVID-19 cases, tally 25,260

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,260 on Thursday, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 238 from 261 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.69 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Thirty-nine more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,931, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.69 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands eighth among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 10,080 from 10,132 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,76,519 and the death toll climbed to 8,543 on Thursday, the data showed.

