Bengal's COVID-19 death count tops 10,000-mark, tally at 5,63,475

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengaltopped the 10,000-mark on Thursday, as 17 more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said in abulletin.

The total number of coronavirus fatalities in thestate stood at 10,010, while the tally mounted to 5,63,475with 680 fresh cases, it said.

The discharge rate remained at 96.93 per cent after694 recoveries since Wednesday. Till date, 5,46,193 peoplehave recovered from the disease.

West Bengal now has 7,272 active cases.

The maximum of seven deaths were registered in North24 Parganas, followed by four in the metropolis, among otherdistricts, the bulletin said.

Out of the 17 fatalities, 15 were due to comorbiditieswhere COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

North 24 Parganas also accounted for the most numberof fresh cases (186), while Kolkata reported 159 newinfections.

Since Wednesday, at least 32,617 samples have beentested, taking the total number of such clinical examinationsto 75,60,561, the bulletin added.

