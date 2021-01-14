Nagpur reports 323 COVID-19 cases, 355 recoveries; 8 die

Nagpur district registered 323new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,29,548 onThursday, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said eight morepatients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to4,050.

Also, 355 patients were discharged from hospitals,raising the number of recovered cases to 1,20,903, it said.

The district now has 4,595 coronavirus patients undertreatment, the release said.

As many as 4,490 samples were tested in the last 24hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to9,95,394, the release added.

