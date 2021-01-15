First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram

A consignment of 18,500 COVID-19vaccines, to be used in the first phase of inoculation,arrived in Aizawl from New Delhi on Thursday, a healthdepartment official said.

State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi told PTI a totalof 14,607 health workers have registered to receivevaccination.

In the first phase, 8,000 of them will get shots ofthe vaccine, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India'svaccination drive on Saturday.

The state government has set up four camps at AizawlCivil Hospital, Lunglei Civil Hospital, Kulikawn Sub-DistrictHospital and Urban Public Health Centre for the first phase ofCOVID-19 inoculation.

Lalzawmi said 500 people, 100 each in five camps, willbe vaccinated on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm.

