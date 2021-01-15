Manaus, Brazil, hospital system collapsing, oxygen lacking in COVID surge -minister

Manaus, Brazil, hospital system collapsing, oxygen lacking in COVID surge -ministerReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 04:24 IST
The hospital system in the Amazon city of Manaus is collapsing from a second wave of COVID-19 and it is running out of oxygen, Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.
Speaking on a webcast with President Jair Bolsonaro at his side, Pazuello said the city's hospitals were short of medical staff as deaths surge again. Amazonas state has appealed to the United States to send a military transport plane with oxygen cylinders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon
- Manaus
- United States
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Eduardo Pazuello
- Brazilian
ALSO READ
US podcast publisher Wondery to join Amazon Music
Coming 2 America gets final release date in March 2021 on Amazon Prime
Amazon gets into the podcast business - (A)
DPIIT writes to ED, RBI over alleged violations by Amazon, Flipkart: CAIT
Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 2' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video