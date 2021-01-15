Left Menu
Canadian cases of COVID-19 set to continue growing rapidly, say health officials

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:03 IST
Canadian cases of COVID-19 are set to continue growing rapidly, driven higher by a spike in the populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, health officials said in a long-range forecast released on Friday.

The forecast said that by Jan 24 the total death toll could be between 18,570 to 19,630 while total cases could range from 752,400 to 796,630. Canada has recorded 17,538 deaths and 688,891 cases so far.

