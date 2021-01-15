Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccination to start at 285 centres in Maharashtra tomorrow

So we will be able to cover 28,500health workers on the first day, said Pradeep Vyas, principalsecretary, state health department.The centre set up in Mumbais Cooper Hospital andanother at Jalna district hospital have been selected forPrime Ministers virtual interaction.In Jalna, state health minister Rajesh Tope will bepresent to oversee the drive, Vyas said.While Maharashtra had earlier planned to set up 511vaccination centres, the number was scaled down to 350 afterTopes video conference with Central health officials lastweek.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:01 IST
Vaccination to start at 285 centres in Maharashtra tomorrow

The COVID-19 vaccinationdrive will start at 285 centres across Maharashtra onSaturday, a health official said.

Two centres -- one in Mumbai and another in Jalna --will be part of virtual interaction with Prime MinisterNarendra Modi who will launch the drive nationwide.

The inoculation drive in the state will start at 9 amand by the time it ends for the day at 5 pm, it is expectedthat some 28,500 people would have received the jab.

''We are trying to administer the vaccine to 100persons at each centre. So we will be able to cover 28,500health workers on the first day,'' said Pradeep Vyas, principalsecretary, state health department.

The centre set up in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital andanother at Jalna district hospital have been selected forPrime Minister's virtual interaction.

In Jalna, state health minister Rajesh Tope will bepresent to oversee the drive, Vyas said.

While Maharashtra had earlier planned to set up 511vaccination centres, the number was scaled down to 350 afterTope's video conference with Central health officials lastweek. The number of centres was further reduced to 285 due topoor network and other issues, officials said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dilip Patil said BharatBiotech's Covaxin will be administered in six centres whilethe remaining will use Serum Institute of India's Covishieldvaccine.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishieldand 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

Officials said around 7.86 lakh health care workersfrom government,private and armed forces facilities haveregistered for the drive so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India, Japan sign pact to enhance mutual cooperation in ICTs

India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to enhance cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies on Friday. According to an official release, the MoU was signed by Union Minister for Communications,...

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared before Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Departments internal watchdog will review how the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies prepared and responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, Inspecto...

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocat...

UP CM contributes Rs 2 L towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday contributed Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.A cheque of Rs 2 lakh payable for Shri Ram ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021