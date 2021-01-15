Vaccination to start at 285 centres in Maharashtra tomorrow

The COVID-19 vaccinationdrive will start at 285 centres across Maharashtra onSaturday, a health official said.

Two centres -- one in Mumbai and another in Jalna --will be part of virtual interaction with Prime MinisterNarendra Modi who will launch the drive nationwide.

The inoculation drive in the state will start at 9 amand by the time it ends for the day at 5 pm, it is expectedthat some 28,500 people would have received the jab.

''We are trying to administer the vaccine to 100persons at each centre. So we will be able to cover 28,500health workers on the first day,'' said Pradeep Vyas, principalsecretary, state health department.

The centre set up in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital andanother at Jalna district hospital have been selected forPrime Minister's virtual interaction.

In Jalna, state health minister Rajesh Tope will bepresent to oversee the drive, Vyas said.

While Maharashtra had earlier planned to set up 511vaccination centres, the number was scaled down to 350 afterTope's video conference with Central health officials lastweek. The number of centres was further reduced to 285 due topoor network and other issues, officials said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dilip Patil said BharatBiotech's Covaxin will be administered in six centres whilethe remaining will use Serum Institute of India's Covishieldvaccine.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishieldand 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

Officials said around 7.86 lakh health care workersfrom government,private and armed forces facilities haveregistered for the drive so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)