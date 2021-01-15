World is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate, WHO says

The world is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate and new variants need quick and intense research, the head of the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee of independent experts on COVID-19, Didier Houssin, said on Friday.

"The situation is presently... we are a little bit paralysed, a little bit confused," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. "Clearly the question of travel, by air, by road and sea, needs to be perhaps better organised."

