World is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate, WHO says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:55 IST
World is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate, WHO says

The world is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate and new variants need quick and intense research, the head of the World Health Organization's Emergency Committee of independent experts on COVID-19, Didier Houssin, said on Friday.

"The situation is presently... we are a little bit paralysed, a little bit confused," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. "Clearly the question of travel, by air, by road and sea, needs to be perhaps better organised."

