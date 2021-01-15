Left Menu
Telangana Health Minister to take first shot as state begins vaccination drive tomorrow

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender will take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state set to kick off vaccination drive against Covid-19 tomorrow.

Updated: 15-01-2021 23:33 IST
State Health Minister Eatala Rajender. ( File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender will take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state set to kick off vaccination drive against Covid-19 tomorrow. Rajender said, "To build up confidence among people towards the vaccines, I myself am taking the vaccine tomorrow."

"A total of 140 centers have been shortlisted for the distribution of the vaccine. The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has appealed to the MLAs, MPs, and Ministers to part in the inauguration of vaccine distribution program at centres in their constituencies," he said. The Health Minister added, "If the Central Government releases more vaccines to the state, then the medical staff from private hospitals will be vaccinated."

He said, "Total of 10,000 staff has been trained to give vaccines to the people in a prescribed manner. One person can vaccinate around 100 people. So, they are prepared to distribute 10 lakh doses of vaccine. But there are no huge doses of vaccine, but the number of vaccines that the Telangana state has received till now will being distributed from tomorrow." The Health Minister further said, "After spending crores of rupees in the preparation of vaccine and after hours of hard work put forth by the scientists, the vaccine that is currently being distributed has gone through various phases of testing and after qualifying in these phases, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for the vaccine to be distributed amongst people."

While talking about the adverse effect he added, "If at all some person who got vaccinated has developed some reactions from the vaccine, the medical team is ready to tackle the situation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

