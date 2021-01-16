Left Menu
J-K govt uses choppers to transport COVID-19 vaccines to snow-capped regions

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:21 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has used helicopters to ferry COVID-19 vaccines to snow-bound and far-flung areas as the vaccination process will kick-start on Saturday morning across the Union territory.

''We are using choppers to ferry COVID vaccines in snow-cut and far-flung areas, wherever there is need. Today ,we airlifted COVID vaccines to Gurez area,'' Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical education department, Atal Dulloo told reporters on Friday night.

He said the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations will kick-start on saturday at 40 centres across the UT, including 20 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

Jammu and Kashmir has received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield) from the Serum Institute of India, Pune.

As many as 1,46,500 doses of Covishield vaccine have been received out of which 79,000 are for Kashmir division and 67,500 for Jammu division, Dulloo said.

The vaccines are being stored at the divisional cold chain stores in Jammu and Kashmir divisions from where it will be distributed to all the districts maintaining the cold chain at all levels.

Dulloo said the vaccines have been sent to all the districts and immunisation points across J&K.

The vaccines will be ferried to other far-flung areas that remain cut off due to heavy snowfall with the help of choppers, so that all the healthcare workers are vaccinated even in the most difficult and inaccessible areas of J&K, he said.

