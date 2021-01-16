Left Menu
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will outline his plan on Friday to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 as he prepares to take office amid soaring infection rates and an early rollout by the Trump administration that he called "a dismal failure." Biden has promised to do better than President Donald Trump to curb the virus, and get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days in office. "The vaccines offer so much hope ...

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 01:59 IST
Biden to unveil plan to speed U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will outline his plan on Friday to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 as he prepares to take office amid soaring infection rates and an early rollout by the Trump administration that he called "a dismal failure." Biden has promised to do better than President Donald Trump to curb the virus, and get 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans during his first 100 days in office.

"The vaccines offer so much hope ... but the vaccine rollout in the United States has been a dismal failure thus far," Biden said on Thursday as he unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to tackle the virus and revive the pandemic-hit economy. The Democrat, who takes office on Wednesday, is expected to provide more details about his plan to stem the coronavirus that has killed more than 389,000 people in the United States and infected about 7% of the population. A top adviser said the death tally could reach 500,000 by February.

Speaking on Friday afternoon near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden will call for increasing vaccine distribution in lower-income neighborhoods not currently well served by public health hospitals and pharmacies, according to a person familiar with the proposal. Biden also plans a marketing campaign to encourage those skeptical of the vaccine to get inoculated. His transition team said he will reorganize the vaccine distribution team currently called "Operation Warp Speed" and has asked former Food and Drug Administration chief David Kessler to work with manufacturers to boost vaccine availability.

Biden's stimulus proposal includes $20 billion for vaccine distribution as well as $50 billion for coronavirus testing, which experts and officials said should help speed the process up. The proposal faces an uphill battle in Congress, however. When Biden takes office, Democrats will control both the Senate and the House of Representatives but by narrow margins.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey said that while he supported the general goal of increasing vaccinations, it was irresponsible "blasting out another $2 trillion in borrowed or printed money." The senior Republican on the House's main tax and spending committee, Representative Kevin Brady, said the proposal would not "strengthen our economy."

Some liberals have pushed for more spending on direct payments to individuals. The Trump administration had aimed to give vaccine doses to 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. But only 11.1 million coronavirus shots had been administered as of Thursday out of more than 30 million doses distributed to states, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal officials have largely left states to manage distribution, resulting in big differences in vaccination rates. The Trump administration has said it expects 1 million shots to be delivered per day by the end of next week.

