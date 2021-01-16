Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for fourth consecutive day

Brazil had 69,198 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,151 deaths from COVID-19, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry updated the data with 3,151 new cases and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours in the city of Manaus, which is running out of oxygen as a second wave surge in COVID-19 infections overwhelms its hospitals. The South American country has now registered 8,390,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 208,133, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.

