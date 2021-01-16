China reports 130 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 144 a day earlier

China reported 130 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jan. 15, compared to 135 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 115 were local infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 79 new asymptomatic patients, which it does not classify as confirmed cases, compared to 66 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,118, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,635.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)