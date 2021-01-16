Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 07:00 IST
Brazil company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine

Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Química said on Friday that, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it has requested regulatory approval for emergency use of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The request, filed with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, seeks approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement issued in Moscow. Anvisa officials said the Russian vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use can be authorized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last ...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Day 2, 4th Test

Scoreboard on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.Australia first innings Overnight 2745 David Warner c R Sharma b M Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c W Sundar b S Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b T Natarajan...

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 bln Carrefour takeover plan after French govt opposition-sources

Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro 19.6 billion bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, two sources familiar with the matter...

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth USD8 million

An Indian national has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity theft in connection with an overseas robocall scam that defrauded thousands in the US, mostly elderly people, of nearly USD8 million, the Department of Justice said.Shehzadkha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021