Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two U.S. military bases in S.Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide

The U.S. Forces in Korea (USFK) said on Saturday it has imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of its largest bases - U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan and Camp Humphreys - until Tuesday after a cluster of coronavirus infections.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 08:32 IST
Two U.S. military bases in S.Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide

The U.S. Forces in Korea (USFK) said on Saturday it has imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of its largest bases - U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan and Camp Humphreys - until Tuesday after a cluster of coronavirus infections. Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, is the largest U.S. military base overseas, housing the USFK headquarters and thousands of troops, civilian workers, and their family members.

It was not immediately clear how many cases have been reported at the two bases, but USFK said six people tested positive on Friday. The command has been relatively successful in keeping infections down to a handful. The new cluster was reported as COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to U.S. troops in the country.

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection as of midnight on Friday, bringing total infections to 71,820, with 1,236 deaths. More than 60% of the domestically transmitted cases have been from Seoul and its neighbouring areas, where about half of the nation's 52 million people live.

South Korea will extend current social distancing guidelines in the densely populated capital and surrounding areas for another two weeks as they have significantly curtailed infections, health minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a briefing on Saturday. "Although it has halted the spread of the third wave of the pandemic and turned into a downward trend, we are not yet in the place where we could let our guard down," said Kwon.

While continuing the restrictions, which include a ban on private gatherings of more than four people and shutting down most establishments and shops at 9 p.m., some venues that have been forced to close, such as cafes, gyms, and karaoke bars will resume operation if they apply strict prevention measures, Kwon said. Health authorities also urged people to stay home during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays in early February, when people traditionally travel to reunite with families.

South Korea, which has stopped short of a complete lockdown or stay-at-home order, has experienced its biggest wave of infections in recent weeks, with a record 1,241 cases in one day during the Christmas holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra GST department arrests Vile Parle-based businessman for Rs 31 crore scam

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST Department on Friday arrested a Vile Parle-based businessman for allegedly causing a revenue loss of Rs 31 crore to the state government by fraudulently claiming the input tax credit. As per a press st...

Rooney stops playing to take Derby manager job permanently

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooneys illustrious playing career is over.The former England and United captain has decided its time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a ...

Flights, trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi on Saturday witnessed dense fog that resulted in the delay of 24 trains traveling in and around the national capital, and at least four flights tofrom the Indira Gandhi International airport have been delayed. At least one flight has ...

ISL 7: We lost two points against East Bengal, says Vicuna

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his sides 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League ISL. Scott Nevilles stunning header in the dying minutes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021