COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 11:50 IST
The COVID-19 vaccination drivebegan in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of thecountry.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai andDr Padmaja Saraf were among the first beneficiaries to receivethe vaccine shots in Mumbai and at Jalna civil hospital,respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centresin Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will beadministered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, anofficial said.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishieldvaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have beendistributed to all the districts.

At JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a doctor didn't take thevaccine dose as had developed some allergy in his eyes onSaturday, which is not related to inoculation, doctors said.



