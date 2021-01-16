Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Woman sanitation worker gets first vaccine dose

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:29 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman sanitation worker gets first vaccine dose

A 51-year-old woman sanitationworker at a government hospital was the first person to getthe coronavirus vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh after the launchof the nationwide inoculation drive on Saturday.

Health officials here said the vaccination began in 97centres across the state, after Prime Minister Narendra Modiformally inaugurated the drive from Delhi.

''Tulsa Tandi, a Swacchtakarmi (sanitation worker) atthe Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur since 2008, wasthe first person to get vaccinated in the state'', the statedirector for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla toldPTI.

Tandi was administered the Covishield vaccine at thelocal Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, which is amongfive vaccination sites in Raipur district, she said addingthat drive is underway in all 28 districts in the state.

Around 2.67 lakh health workers and other frontlinestaff were registered to receive vaccine shots during thefirstphase of the drive in the state, said Shukla, who is also thestate nodal officer for coronavirus vaccination drive.

The other four vaccination centres in Raipur districtare All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur,District hospital Pandri, NHMMI private hospital and Missionhospital Tilda.

Each vaccination centre has vaccinators, monitoringstaff, record examiners, and security personnel and a nodalofficer, another health official here said.

After the vaccination, beneficiaries will be kept inthe observation room for 30 minutes and in case they showadverse effects they will be immediately provided treatment atthe hospital, he said.

Altogether 100 beneficiaries are expected to beadministered vaccine at each centre daily, he said.

Chhattisgarh has received 3.23 lakh Covishield vaccinedoses from the Serum Institute of India as part of the firstconsignment for the vaccination drive, he said.

So far, 7,116 vaccinators have been given training forthe initial phase of the drive in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 130 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to dense fog

Around 80 flights from Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to several destinations were delayed due to dense fog and other technical reasons, an airport official said on Saturday. They further informed that over 50 flights arriving...

Don't give into rumours, listen to experts: CM Arvind Kejriwal while inspecting COVID-19 vaccination at LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

Dont give into rumours, listen to experts CM Arvind Kejriwal while inspecting COVID-19 vaccination at LNJP Hospital in Delhi....

U.S. carries out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

The U.S. government early on Saturday carried out the 13th and final federal execution under President Donald Trumps administration, just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty. Dus...

Asian Paints Goes an Extra Mile to Honor Commitments

Plans to set up an additional facility to provide employment to the land sellers of Asian Paints plant located near MysuruKarnataka, IndiaNewsVoirAsian Paints being a socially responsible company has always acted in the best interest of its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021