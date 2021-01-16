Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine drive launched in Kerala, 13,330 health care workers to be covered on Day 1

PTI | Thiru | Updated: 16-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:35 IST
COVID-19 vaccine drive launched in Kerala, 13,330 health care workers to be covered on Day 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 began in Kerala on Saturday at 133 designated centres with prominent government doctors among the first batch of frontline workers to be administered the vaccine.

''It's a proud moment here in Kannur that the director of Malabar Cancer Centre, Dr Satheeshan Balasubramanyam became the first person in the district to receive the vaccine,'' State Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Shailaja, who visited one of the centres in Kannur district, said such prominent persons will receive the vaccine at each district centre and in all 13,300 health care workers will be covered in a single day.

Director of Health Service R L Saritha was given the vaccine shot in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shailaja told reporters in Kannur that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of the state was overseeing the drive.

According to the health department, a total of 100 people will be vaccinated at each centre in a day, aggregating to13,300 healthcare workers on Saturday.

In the initial phase, the vaccination will be given to the healthcare workers, and in the next phase, it will be made available to the police, central armed forces, municipality employees, other frontline workers and volunteers, the minister said.

When asked about the availability of the vaccines for the public, Shailaja said after the second phase, those above the age of 50 and others affected with various diseases will be given priority.

The minister asked the people to remain cautious even after the vaccination.

She said after the first dose of vaccine, the second dose must be taken after 28 days.

''The pandemic is not going to end after this vaccine. We still need to make sure that we follow the health protocol, including the use of masks, hand wash and social distancing.

The immunity will be developed slowly,'' she said.

After the second dose, it would take another 14 days to develop immunity, she said, adding ''Its a continuous process.

We need to remain vigilant until the threat of virus is completely gone.'' The first consignment of 4,33,500 doses of Covishieldvaccine was received in the state from the Pune-based SerumInstitute of India earlier this week.

Of the 4.33,500 lakh vaccine dose, 1,100 was sent to Mahe, which is an enclave of Puducherry and lies between Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

As many as 3,68,866 people have registered for the vaccine drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa in Pakistan for 1st test series since 2007

South Africas cricket team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday to play test matches in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 14 years.The Proteas last toured Pakistan in late 2007 when it won the two-test series 1-0.Sin...

Biden names Vidur Sharma as Policy Advisor for Testing in COVID-19 Response Team

Joe Biden has named Indian-American health policy expert Vidur Sharma as testing advisor in his COVID-19 Response Team, as the US President-elect laid out his ambitious goal to intensify vaccinations across the country to tackle the spread ...

COVID-19 vaccine drive launched in Kerala, 13,330 health care workers to be covered on Day 1

The vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 began in Kerala on Saturday at 133 designated centres with prominent government doctors among the first batch of frontline workers to be administered the vaccine.Its a proud moment here in Kannur tha...

UP: Woman officer accuses man of raping, blackmailing her

A woman officer posted in Lalganj tehsil here has lodged a complaint against a man accusing him of raping and blackmailing her, police said on Saturday.Acting on the complaint, the police on Friday arrested the accused belonging to Basantpu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021