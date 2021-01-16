Left Menu
Sanitation worker in AIIMS first person in Delhi to get COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:56 IST
Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, became the first person in the Indian capital to be administered a COVID-19 vaccine during the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday.

As people around applauded, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also received a shot of the vaccine followed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul.

Vardhan said the two vaccines -- the indigenous Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from the Oxford/AstraZeneca stable -- were a 'sanjivani', life infusing, in the fight against the pandemic.

''These vaccines are our 'sanjivini' in our fight against the pandemic. We have won the battle against polio and now we have reached the decisive phase of winning the war against COVID. I want to congratulate all frontline workers on this day,'' he told reporters shortly after the vaccine shots were administered.

Vardhan also asserted that both the vaccines are safe and effective.

''At times when rumours are being spread, I hope the media will spread the correct information and this move will help in the fight against the disease,'' the health minister said.

Thanking all, including doctors, nurses, healthcare staff, security personnel and journalists, who have been at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, Vardhan said they ensured India reaches the stage where vaccines are delivered to the people.

Speaking to reporters after taking the jab, Paul urged people to ''embrace the vaccine''.

''I believe that this is a great vaccine. I have taken Covaxin. Embrace the vaccine. Both the vaccines that the government has authorised are safe and immunogenic. I request you to please embrace it as in this way you will help your family and your community,'' he said.

On concerns over the efficacy of the vaccine, he said there is no evidence to suggest it is unsafe and these are false rumours and narratives.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.

The cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government.

