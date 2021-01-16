Sweeper, nurses among first receipents to get COVID-19 vaccine in AP

A government hospital sweeper andnurses were among the first recipients of COVID-19 vaccine inAndhra Pradesh as the programme was launched in the state onSaturday by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sweeper B Pushpa Kumari and a senior staff nurse NagaJyothy were administered the vaccine at the Government GeneralHospital in Vijayawada where Chief Minister formally launchedthe drive.

A short while earlier, 40-year old staff nurse Manjula ofthe government hospital in Prodatturu town in Kadapa district,the native of Jagan Reddy, became the first person to get thevaccine.

Local MLA Prasad Reddy launched the vaccination drivemidway through Prime Minister Narendra Modis address after heflagged-off the nation-wide exercise.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Principal Secretary(Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner KatamaneniBhaskar and other officials attended the launch at Vijayawada.

According to Bhaskar, the first phase of vaccination wasbeing carried out at 332 locations across the state.

AP got 4.7 lakh doses of CoviShield and 20,000 doses ofCovaxin in the first round.

At each location, a team of six staff have been deployedto vaccinate 100 beneficiaries per day. Each team issupervised by a doctor. A total of 2,324 staff would beworking to vaccinate a maximum of 33,200 health care workersper day.

The Health Commissioner said 3,87,983 healthcare workerswere being administered the vaccination in the first phase.

''All the healthcare workers in the state will bevaccinated in the next 15 days. They will be given the seconddose after 28 days,'' Bhaskar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)