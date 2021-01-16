Odisha reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Odisha reported 178 newCOVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,33,127, ahealth department official said.

One more person died of the disease, following whichthe toll rose to 1,899, he said.

Of the new cases, 103 were reported from differentquarantine centres.

Sundergarh recorded the highest 30 new cases, followedby Sambalpur (24) and Jharsuguda (23).

Eight districts -- Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur,Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur --did not register any new cases since Friday, the officialsaid.

The latest death was reported from the Sundergarhdistrict.

Odisha has 2,087 active cases at present, while3,29,088 patients have recovered.

The state has so far tested over 73.46 lakh samplesfor COVID-19, including 26,490 on Friday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.53 per cent.

