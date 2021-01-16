Sanitation worker takes first jab as COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Ladakh

A sanitation worker at a hospital was the first person to be administered COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory of Ladakh where Lt Governor R K Mathur inaugurated the first phase of the inoculation drive on Saturday.

Ladakh has recorded 128 COVID-19 related deaths and a total virus caseload of 9,646 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. As many as 9,404 patients have recovered from the infection, while the rest 114 are undergoing treatment.

Skalzang Chodon, a safai karamchari, hailing from Skidmang village of Nyoma block, took the first jab at Heart Foundation Hospital here in the presence of the Lt Governor and Member Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgiyal shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's biggest drive against coronavirus.

The Lt Governor appreciated the medical staff, ASHA, Anganwadi and safai karamchari workers of the UT for their selfless efforts and dedication in handling the pandemic.

He hoped for the successful conduct of the vaccination drive in Ladakh.

As a priority group, the medical staff at high risk will get vaccinated in the first phase and about 100 are proposed to be given the vaccine Saturday evening, officials said.

Mathur said, “As emphasised by PM Modi, even after getting vaccinated, one must adhere to all the safety precautions of COVID-19 and maintain complete discipline to ensure a virus free society.” He appealed to people not to believe in rumours being spread about the coronavirus vaccination and trust the assurances given by scientists, doctors and regulatory authorities on its safety.

