MP vaccine drive: My turn will come in third phase, says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he will receive theCOVID-19 vaccine after corona warriors and frontline healthstaff in the third phase as per the protocol set by theCentre.He said the vaccine was completely safe and askedopposition parties not to mislead people on the coronaviruspandemic.The priority of vaccination has been set.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he will receive theCOVID-19 vaccine after corona warriors and frontline healthstaff ''in the third phase as per the protocol set by theCentre''.

He said the vaccine was completely safe and askedopposition parties not to mislead people on the coronaviruspandemic.

''The priority of vaccination has been set. The vaccineis completely safe and I will receive it when my turn comes asper protocol. I don't have any special right as CM,'' he toldreporters.

''My turn will come in the third phase as per theprotocol set by the Centre, after the vaccine is administeredto corona warriors and frontline workers,'' he added.

Chouhan, who earlier spoke to vaccine beneficiaries atHamidia Hospital here, asked opposition parties to not misleadpeople and to stay united ''at least on this issue (COVID-19fight)''.

The drive, which began in 150 centres across thestate, including 12 in capital Bhopal, will see 4.17 lakhhealth care workers getting vaccinated in the first phase, forwhich it had received 5,06,500 doses of Covishield vaccine sofar, officials informed.

Of them, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated inthe first week of the drive, and 55,000 in the second week,state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary had said earlier.

