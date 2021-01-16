Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microbiologist says COVID-19 vaccines made after in-depth study, research

Vaccines are always made with a lot of effort, and Indian COVID-19 vaccines have been made after plenty of study and research, said Dr Nandini Duggal, Head of Microbiology at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:44 IST
Microbiologist says COVID-19 vaccines made after in-depth study, research
Dr Nandini Duggal, Head of Microbiology at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital talking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vaccines are always made with a lot of effort, and Indian COVID-19 vaccines have been made after plenty of study and research, said Dr Nandini Duggal, Head of Microbiology at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after taking the COVID-19 vaccine shot on Saturday. Dispelling the misinformation surrounding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Duggal told ANI, "There are certain tolerable reactions (cough and little pain) that people are bound to face. And they are well informed in advance."

Speaking about her experience of getting vaccinated, she said, "I felt no pain. It is unlike any other vaccine. For half an hour I was kept under observation. It took barely 10 minutes. First, the verification was done. Then all other procedures were explained to us." Talking about his experience after getting vaccinated, Nitin Choudhary, Assistant Professor (Department of Anesthesia) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "Once you come here, they briefly tell you about the vaccination process. Thereafter, they give your consent to tell you what little you might face after the vaccines. Then the vaccine is administered."

"I think everybody is a little apprehensive but looking at all those studies done on the vaccination and the information that has been provided to us, it seems pretty safe," he said. "Obviously, whenever anything new comes up, there is a bit of anxiety. But since we have been frontline without the vaccine then why not with the vaccine," the Assistant Professor said adding that he is 99 per cent confident.

Earlier today, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria along with NITI Aayog member VK Paul were administered the COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi on the inaugural day of the nationwide roll-out of vaccination. Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services workers, will receive the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra; culling operation on in MP, Chhattisgarh

The Centre on Saturday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra while culling operation in poultry is underway in one district each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Apart from poultry, the viral diseas...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Bijapur

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forest between Kutru and K...

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day: Health ministry

Over 1.65 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,351 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021