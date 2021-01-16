Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reeling again from COVID-19, Amazonas gets respirators, oxygen from Brazil military and Venezuela

The Brazilian jungle state of Amazonas received more emergency supplies of oxygen and respirators on Saturday, as the military and neighboring Venezuela scrambled to alleviate an unfolding humanitarian crisis caused by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak. The army also said it had evacuated 12 patients from hospitals in the state capital Manaus to the northern city of Sao Luis overnight, with hospitals at breaking point with no oxygen supplies and overflowing intensive care wards.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:04 IST
Reeling again from COVID-19, Amazonas gets respirators, oxygen from Brazil military and Venezuela
Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the Venezuelan government "will supply oxygen for the duration of the emergency situation in the state of Amazonas". Image Credit: ANI

The Brazilian jungle state of Amazonas received more emergency supplies of oxygen and respirators on Saturday, as the military and neighboring Venezuela scrambled to alleviate an unfolding humanitarian crisis caused by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

The army also said it had evacuated 12 patients from hospitals in the state capital Manaus to the northern city of Sao Luis overnight, with hospitals at breaking point with no oxygen supplies and overflowing intensive care wards. Mass graves were dug in Manaus during the first wave of the pandemic last year. Harrowing scenes are again emerging in the second wave, of doctors and relatives running out of supplies and equipment trying desperately to keep alive patients struck by the virus.

Brazil's Air Force said on Saturday a second flight had landed in Manaus with eight tanks of liquid oxygen, following an earlier emergency delivery of five tanks, and the Navy said in a statement that it is sending 40 respirators. Venezuela, meanwhile, said it has sent the first batch of oxygen supplies on the 1,500-km (930-mile) road trip to Amazonas, which should arrive in Manaus on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the Venezuelan government "will supply oxygen for the duration of the emergency situation in the state of Amazonas". Brazil is now dealing with a snowballing second wave of the virus and a new, potentially more contagious, coronavirus variant that originated in Amazonas and prompted Britain on Thursday to bar entry to Brazilians.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain and COVID-skeptic, has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the crisis and its failure so far to roll out a vaccination program, while the death toll marches higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi begins COVID-19 vaccination drive; over 4,300 heatlhcare workers get shots first

After witnessing three waves of COVID-19 which has claimed over 10,000 lives so far, Delhi began its vaccination drive on Saturday administering the jab to over 4,300 health workers amid cheers and applause, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejri...

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject t...

Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak.The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 me...

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021