MP sees 365 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 793 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallyon Saturday rose to 2,51,223 with the addition of 365 cases,while the toll increased by five and the recovery count by793, an official said.

The overall toll is now 3,751 and the number of peopledischarged stands at 2,40,948, he added.

''One patient each died in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior,Khargone and Rajgarh. Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for87 and Indore 43. Indore now has 56,969 cases, including 917deaths, while Bhopal's tally is 41,480 with 596 fatalities.

Bhopal has 2,015 active cases and Indore 1,596,'' he said.

With 23,577 samples being examined in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went upto 50,45,476.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,51,223, new cases 365, death toll 3,751, recovered 2,40,948,active cases 6524, number of tests so far 50,45,476.

