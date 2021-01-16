8,062 health workers get COVID-19 shots in Kerala

The first day of theCOVID-19 vaccine drive in Kerala, part of a nationwideexercise that began on Saturday, saw 8,062 health workersgetting inoculated and no side effect being reported.

The vaccination was carried out at 133 designatedcentres, with prominent doctors among the first batch offrontline workers to get the shots, health minister K KShailaja said.

She said Palakkad district has the most number ofhealthcare workers to receive the vaccine--857.

''No one has reported any side effects due to the vaccine.

The health department was ready with Adverse Events FollowingImmunization (AEFI) kit at all centres along with ambulanceservice. The state is also ready for the second phase ofvaccination,'' Shailaja said in a release.

The minister warned that strong action would be takenagainst those who spread fake news about the vaccine.

''The government is using its entire machinery to fightthe pandemic. The reports that more vaccines will reach thestate gives us hope that more lives can be saved,'' she said.

Director of Health Service R L Saritha and Director ofMedical Education, Dr A Ramla Beevi were given the vaccineshots in Thiruvananthapuram.

Most of the District Medical Officers were among thosewho received the vaccine on the first day.

''It's a proud moment here in Kannur that the director ofMalabar Cancer Centre, Dr Satheeshan Balasubramanyam becamethe first person in the district to receive the vaccine,''Shailaja said.

She told reporters in Kannur that a committee headed bythe Chief Secretary was overseeing the drive.

According to the health department, a total of 100 peoplewill be vaccinated at each centre in a day, aggregating to13,300 healthcare workers on Saturday.

''In the initial phase, the vaccination will be given tothe healthcare workers, and in the next phase, it will be madeavailable to the police, central armed forces, municipalityemployees, other frontline workers and volunteers, theMinister said.

Asked about availability of the vaccines for the public,Shailaja said after the second phase, those above the age of50 and others affected with various diseases will be givenpriority.

The minister asked the people to remain cautiouseven after getting vaccinated.

''The pandemic is not going to end after this vaccine. Westill need to make sure that we follow the health protocol,including the use of masks, hand wash and social distancing.

The immunity will be developed slowly,'' she said.

The first consignment of 4,33,500 doses of Covishieldvaccine was received in the state from the Pune-based SerumInstitute of India earlier this week.

Out of this, 1,100 doses was sent to Mahe, an enclave ofPuducherry lying between Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

As many as 3,68,866 people have registered for thevaccine drive.

