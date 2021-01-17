130 take COVID-19 vaccine in Sikkim on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Altogerher 130 healthcareworkers of Sikkim were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation drive was launched across the country,officials said here.

Dr Suresh Madan Rasaily, the Head of the Department ofMedicine at STNM Hospital, got the first jab.

Rasaily, who is also the nodal officer of ClinicalExcellence of its COVID-19 wing, said that he did not feel anydiscomfort after taking the vaccine.

Total 130 frontline healthcare professionals wereinoculated on the first day of the drive at STNM hospital andthe district hospital at Gyalshing in West Sikkim.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang who launched theexercise in the state and urged people to ignore rumours aboutthe efficacy of the vaccine.

Sikkim received 12,500 doses of Covishield a few daysago.

The state reported five new COVID-19 cases in the last24 hours, taking the tally to 6,029.

There are 158 active cases in the state at present,while 5,646 patients have recovered and 130 persons died.

