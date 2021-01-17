246 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi

Delhi registered 246 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in around eight months, and eight more deaths, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.36 per cent on Sunday, the Health Department said.

The infection tally rose to 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,746, according to a health bulletin.

This is the 14th time that the daily count stood below the 500 mark in January and the eight consecutive day when the figures have stood below the 400 mark.

The city recorded 299 COVID-19 cases on January 16 and 295 on January 15. On January 14, there were 340 new infections and four deaths as the daily fatality count had dropped to single digits after several months.

As many as 6.19 lakh patients have recovered and the active cases dropped to 2,544 from 2,691 the previous day. Of the total number of 11,088 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,987 are vacant, the bulletin stated.

The 246 new infections came out of the 67,463 tests, including 40,102 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.36 per cent. The tests per million as on Saturday was over 5.19 lakh, while the total number of tests stood over 98 lakh, the department said.

''The positivity rate has remained below 0.5 per cent for the last few days,'' Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday. ''We can comfortably say that the third wave is on the wane.'' ''Cases have decreased. Still, I want to appeal to people to take precautions and use masks,'' Jain said.

