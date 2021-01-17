COVID-19: Haryana records 2 more deaths, 178 new cases

COVID-19: Haryana records 2 more deaths, 178 new casesPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:07 IST
Haryana recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,985, while 178 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,66,309, a state health department bulletin issued here said.
A fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Kaithal district, it said.
Among other districts to report new cases include Gurgaon (45), Faridabad (24) and Panchkula (23).
The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,094, it said.
A total of 2,61,230 people have so far been discharged after recovery, while the recovery rate is 98.09 per cent.
