34 new COVID-19 cases found in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 34 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,537, a medical bulletin said.

No death was reported on Sunday. The death toll stands at 330, as per the bulletin.

There are 229 active cases as of now, the bulletin added.

A total of 43 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 19,978, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,00,245 samples have been taken so far for testing and of them, 1,78,766 tested negative while reports of 61 samples were awaited, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)