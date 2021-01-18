Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK plans to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September

The UK government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nations health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government is still opening new vaccination sites and will soon begin trials that will give round-the-clock injections at some locations to help increase the pace of delivery.Our target is by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose, he told Sky News.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:52 IST
UK plans to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The UK government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nations health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Sunday that the government is still opening new vaccination sites and will soon begin trials that will give round-the-clock injections at some locations to help increase the pace of delivery.

"Our target is by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose, he told Sky News. "If we can do it faster than that, great, but thats the roadmap." Britain has more than 51 million adults in its population of 67.5 million people.

The ambitious vaccination program comes amid crushing pressures on the National Health Service. Already beleaguered hospitals are admitting another COVID-19 patient every 30 seconds, putting the service in its most precarious situation ever, said Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England.

"The facts are very clear and Im not going to sugarcoat them, hospitals are under extreme pressure and staff are under extreme pressure, he told the BBC. "Since Christmas Day weve seen another 15,000 increase in the in-patients in hospitals across England. That's the equivalent of filling 30 hospitals full of coronavirus patients." Britains health care system is staggering as doctors and nurses battle a more contagious variant of the coronavirus coupled with cold, wet winter weather that drives people inside, where infections spread more easily.

The surge in infections has pushed the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 to a record 37,475, more than 73 per cent higher than during the first peak of the pandemic in April. Britain has reported 88,747 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other country in Europe and the fifth-highest number worldwide.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Jan. 2 ordered England into its third national lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and protect the NHS, which Stevens said now has some 50,000 employees off work due to COVID-19 infections and exposure quarantines.

The government says it wont review the lockdown measures until mid-February, by which time it plans to offer at least one dose of vaccine to everyone over 70, as well as to frontline health care workers and others who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Once that goal has been reached, the U.K. will offer the vaccine to everyone over 50 before finally moving on to everyone over 18.

Unlike other nations, Britain has chosen to stretch out the time between vaccine doses from 21 days to up to 12 weeks — a decision that means more people will get at least one dose more quickly.

Britain has approved three vaccines — ones by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna. The first two are already being used, while the Moderna doses are not expected until spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...

France reports further 141 coronavirus deaths, more than 16,600 cases

France reported a further 141 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll since March to 70,283, the public health authority said. It also reported 16,642 new infections within the previous 24 hours.The infection figures o...

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinas Sinovac Biotech and Britains AstraZeneca, kicking off immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave. Minutes after Anvisas board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021